Tony Finau betting profile: U.S. Open
Tony Finau of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. Finau will look to improve on his tie for third place finish in last year's tournament.
Tony Finau's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|2023
|T32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2021
|T8
|69-73-73-71
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Tony Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250.000
Tony Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.190
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.041
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.177
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.011
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.396
|0.658
Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau ranks 63rd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau sports a 0.041 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
- Finau has accumulated 641 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the U.S. Open.
