3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. Finau will look to improve on his tie for third place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Finau at the U.S. Open.

    Tony Finau's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T368-69-72-67-4
    2023T3268-69-72-74+3
    2022MC73-72+5
    2021T869-73-73-71+6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Tony Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3672-71-68-80+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT576-69-67-68-8250.000

    Tony Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1900.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0410.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1770.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0110.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.3960.658

    Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau ranks 63rd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Finau sports a 0.041 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.13% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 641 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

