2H AGO

Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyrrell Hatton of England looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Tyrrell Hatton will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his tied for 26th finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hatton at the U.S. Open.

    Hatton's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-71-70-77+6
    2023T2774-67-69-72+2
    2022T5672-71-76-74+13
    2021MC74-78+12

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Hatton's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hatton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-77+6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1469-70-75-71-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2668-71-70-77+657.500
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6371-69-68-73-37.000
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT972-74-73-69E180.000
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiT1370-65-67-66-1255.200
    Jan. 7, 2024The SentryT1469-62-72-67-22113.125

    Hatton's recent performances

    • Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of even par.
    • Hatton has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hatton has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2380.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.008-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6240.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.419-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0410.286

    Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hatton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.238 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hatton has sported a -0.008 mark. He has a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Hatton's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.75% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

