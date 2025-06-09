Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open

Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of even par.

Hatton has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.