Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open
Tyrrell Hatton of England looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his tied for 26th finish from last year's tournament.
Hatton's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-71-70-77
|+6
|2023
|T27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|2022
|T56
|72-71-76-74
|+13
|2021
|MC
|74-78
|+12
At the U.S. Open
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|68-71-70-77
|+6
|57.500
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|7.000
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|180.000
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55.200
|Jan. 7, 2024
|The Sentry
|T14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113.125
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of even par.
- Hatton has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.238
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.008
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.624
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.419
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.041
|0.286
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.238 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hatton has sported a -0.008 mark. He has a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Hatton's Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.75% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the U.S. Open.
