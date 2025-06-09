PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 12th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the U.S. Open.

    Åberg's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1266-69-73-73+1

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2272-71-77-68E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700.000

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5160.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.025-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.133-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.144-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2140.176

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.025 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fox wins RBC Canadian in four-hole playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bounce Back: Scheffler’s little-known superpower could win him U.S. Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    USGA announces three exemptions, completion of field for U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW