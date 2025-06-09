Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 12th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Åberg's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
At the U.S. Open
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700.000
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.516
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.025
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.133
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.144
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.214
|0.176
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.025 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.