Jon Rahm betting profile: U.S. Open

Rahm has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.

Rahm has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.