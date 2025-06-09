Jon Rahm betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Jon Rahm of Spain chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Rahm will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.
Jon Rahm's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|69-73-70-65
|-3
|2022
|T12
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|2021
|T23
|69-72-76-73
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Jon Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-70-67-73
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T7
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
Jon Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Rahm has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 1.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jon Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.006
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.650
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.137
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.940
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.460
|1.156
Jon Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- Rahm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.006 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards is impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rahm has sported a 0.650 mark. He has hit 63.89% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Rahm has delivered a 0.940 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.63 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.53% of the time.
- Rahm's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.28% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.