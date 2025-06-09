PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Trevor Gutschewski betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Gutschewski of the United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Trevor Gutschewski of the United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Trevor Gutschewski will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Gutschewski's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Trevor Gutschewski's recent performances

    • Gutschewski has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.

    Trevor Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Trevor Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent performance data is available for Gutschewski.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fox wins RBC Canadian in four-hole playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bounce Back: Scheffler’s little-known superpower could win him U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW