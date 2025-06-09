Trevor Gutschewski betting profile: U.S. Open
Trevor Gutschewski of the United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Trevor Gutschewski will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Gutschewski's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Trevor Gutschewski's recent performances
- Gutschewski has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Trevor Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Trevor Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent performance data is available for Gutschewski.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the U.S. Open.
