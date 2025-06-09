Marc Leishman betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Marc Leishman of Australia tees off on the eighth hole on day four of the ISPS Handa Australian Open 2024 at Kingston Heath Golf Club on December 01, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Marc Leishman returns to the U.S. Open, set to take place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15, 2025. The Australian golfer will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.
Leishman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T14
|70-71-73-68
|+2
|2021
|MC
|73-78
|+11
At the U.S. Open
- In Leishman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished T14 after posting a score of 2-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Leishman's recent performances
- Leishman has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Leishman has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Leishman has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Leishman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.299
Leishman's advanced stats and rankings
- Leishman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.192 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Leishman has averaged -0.473 in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Leishman has shown strength with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.325 in his last five appearances.
- On the greens, Leishman has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Leishman has averaged -0.299 in Strokes Gained: Total across his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Leishman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.