3H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 30, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his T20 finish in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Smith at the U.S. Open.

    Smith's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2070-71-74-66+1

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Smith's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-70+3--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT3970-71-72-64-7--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.083

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his last five starts, Smith has averaged 0.383 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Smith's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five tournaments stands at -0.137.
    • On the greens, Smith has posted a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Smith has averaged -0.083 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

