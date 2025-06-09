Jordan Smith betting profile: U.S. Open
Jordan Smith of England tees off on the eighth hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 30, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his T20 finish in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023.
Smith's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|70-71-74-66
|+1
At the U.S. Open
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T39
|70-71-72-64
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.083
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five starts, Smith has averaged 0.383 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Smith's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five tournaments stands at -0.137.
- On the greens, Smith has posted a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Smith has averaged -0.083 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the U.S. Open.
