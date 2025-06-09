PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Preston Summerhays betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Preston Summerhays of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 08, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Preston Summerhays of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 08, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Preston Summerhays is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This prestigious tournament will challenge players on a par-70 course stretching 7,372 yards.

    Latest odds for Summerhays at the U.S. Open.

    Summerhays' recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-73+6
    2021MC72-77+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Summerhays' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Summerhays' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--

    Summerhays' recent performances

    • Summerhays had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Summerhays has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Summerhays has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Summerhays' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3650.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.095-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.623-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.475-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.879-0.644

    Summerhays' advanced stats and rankings

    • Summerhays has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Summerhays has a -2.095 mark. He has a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Summerhays has delivered a 1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 25.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

