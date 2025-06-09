Preston Summerhays betting profile: U.S. Open
Preston Summerhays of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 08, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Preston Summerhays is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This prestigious tournament will challenge players on a par-70 course stretching 7,372 yards.
Summerhays' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2021
|MC
|72-77
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Summerhays' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Summerhays' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Summerhays' recent performances
- Summerhays had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Summerhays has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Summerhays has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Summerhays' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.365
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.095
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.623
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.475
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.879
|-0.644
Summerhays' advanced stats and rankings
- Summerhays has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Summerhays has a -2.095 mark. He has a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Summerhays has delivered a 1.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 25.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the U.S. Open.
