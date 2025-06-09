Trevor Cone betting profile: U.S. Open

Cone's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 ranks 125th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 19th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cone sports a -0.320 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 174th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.