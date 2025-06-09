Trevor Cone betting profile: U.S. Open
Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Cone's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Cone's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 52nd with a score of 6-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.089
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.320
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.139
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.732
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.280
|-0.067
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 ranks 125th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cone sports a -0.320 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 174th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 16 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the U.S. Open.
