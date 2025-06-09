PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Trevor Cone betting profile: U.S. Open

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Cone's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cone at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Cone's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5468-70-72-68-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-75+4--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 52nd with a score of 6-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.0890.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.320-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1390.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.7320.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.280-0.067

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 ranks 125th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cone sports a -0.320 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone has delivered a -0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 174th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 16 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

