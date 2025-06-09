Trent Phillips betting profile: U.S. Open
Trent Phillips plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Trent Phillips competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks Phillips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Phillips' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-73-68
|-7
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 7-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.510
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.780
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.267
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.020
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.003
|0.228
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips is sporting a 0.780 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he is breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Phillips has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the U.S. Open.
