Trent Phillips betting profile: U.S. Open

Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 309.8 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips is sporting a 0.780 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he is breaking par 26.39% of the time.