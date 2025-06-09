PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This tournament marks a significant challenge as players vie for one of golf's most prestigious titles.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is McNealy's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2280.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3590.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1380.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.246-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6950.667

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,514 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

