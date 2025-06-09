Maverick McNealy betting profile: U.S. Open
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This tournament marks a significant challenge as players vie for one of golf's most prestigious titles.
At the U.S. Open
- This is McNealy's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.228
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.359
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.138
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.246
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.695
|0.667
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,514 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
