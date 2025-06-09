Lucas Glover betting profile: U.S. Open
Lucas Glover of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. Glover will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament as he competes in the 2025 U.S. Open.
Glover's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|2021
|T17
|71-71-71-75
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 8-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.096
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.349
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.181
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.145
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.482
|-0.579
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.096 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has sported a 0.349 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 902 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the U.S. Open.
