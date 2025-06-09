PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. Glover will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament as he competes in the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Glover at the U.S. Open.

    Glover's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-79+13
    2021T1771-71-71-75+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 8-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6168-70-72-72-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-74+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3677-70-71-73+322.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -0.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.096-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3490.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1810.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.145-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.482-0.579

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.096 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has sported a 0.349 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Glover has accumulated 902 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

