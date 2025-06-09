PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Bryson DeChambeau returns to defend his title at the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, looking to replicate his success from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at the U.S. Open.

    DeChambeau's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024167-69-67-71-6
    2023T2067-72-68-74+1
    2022T5671-71-76-75+13
    2021169-68-70-67-6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 6-under.
    DeChambeau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-69-70-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT569-68-69-75-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    June 16, 2024U.S. Open167-69-67-71-6--
    May 19, 2024PGA Championship268-65-67-64-20--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT665-73-75-73-2--

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • DeChambeau has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under.
    • DeChambeau has an average of 0.939 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau has averaged 2.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.6680.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0610.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4470.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7840.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.9602.564

    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    • DeChambeau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.668 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 334.0 yards has been impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, DeChambeau has sported a 0.061 mark. He has hit 61.81% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, DeChambeau has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 26.39% of the time.
    • DeChambeau has averaged 2.960 in Strokes Gained: Total this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

