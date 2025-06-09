Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau returns to defend his title at the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, looking to replicate his success from last year's tournament.
DeChambeau's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|2023
|T20
|67-72-68-74
|+1
|2022
|T56
|71-71-76-75
|+13
|2021
|1
|69-68-70-67
|-6
At the U.S. Open
- In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 6-under.
DeChambeau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|69-68-69-75
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|1
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|--
DeChambeau's recent performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under.
- DeChambeau has an average of 0.939 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau has averaged 2.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.668
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.061
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.447
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.784
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.960
|2.564
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
- DeChambeau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.668 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 334.0 yards has been impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, DeChambeau has sported a 0.061 mark. He has hit 61.81% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, DeChambeau has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 26.39% of the time.
- DeChambeau has averaged 2.960 in Strokes Gained: Total this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the U.S. Open.
