Sam Stevens betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. Stevens has previously appeared in this prestigious major championship in 2022 and 2023.
Stevens' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|2022
|T49
|71-72-72-75
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 5-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|9.536
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-65-69-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3.800
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.178
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.134
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.190
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.154
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.388
|0.939
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.134 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 784 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.