1H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. Stevens has previously appeared in this prestigious major championship in 2022 and 2023.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the U.S. Open.

    Stevens' recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4375-67-70-73+5
    2022T4971-72-72-75+10

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2872-68-68-69-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson365-65-70-64-20190.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-73-67-71-39.536
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-65-69-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-71-75-73+43.800

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.178-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.134-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1900.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1540.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3880.939

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.134 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 784 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

