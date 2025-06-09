Sam Stevens betting profile: U.S. Open

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.134 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.