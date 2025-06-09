Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Tom Kim will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He looks to improve on his T26 finish from last year's tournament.
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2023
|T8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|2022
|23
|72-68-73-70
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-73-69-76
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 36th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 1-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.126
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.233
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.071
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.224
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.045
|-0.123
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.233 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 312 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 90th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
