Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He looks to improve on his T26 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

    Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2671-68-71-76+6
    2023T873-68-66-69-4
    20222372-68-73-70+3

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 4-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3674-66-74-69-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-73-69-76E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 36th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 1-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.126-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.233-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0710.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.2240.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.045-0.123

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.233 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 312 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 90th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

