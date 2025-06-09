Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 36th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 1-under.

Kim has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.