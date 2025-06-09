Tom Hoge betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau enters as the defending champion, having won the tournament in 2024 with a score of 6-under.
Hoge's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|18.750
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.528
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.514
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.027
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.144
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.158
|0.054
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.514 (18th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.74% ranks 154th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 21.65% ranks 94th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.