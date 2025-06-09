PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau enters as the defending champion, having won the tournament in 2024 with a score of 6-under.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the U.S. Open.

    Hoge's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-73+8
    2023MC72-72+4
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-72-70-77+418.750

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.528-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5140.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0270.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.144-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1580.054

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.514 (18th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.74% ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 21.65% ranks 94th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

