2H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa looks on following his tee shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Lawrence's previous appearance in this major championship resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the U.S. Open.

    Lawrence's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-73+3

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-68-73-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5972-65-71-71-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence's best finish was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged -0.765 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0410.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.543-0.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.498-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4340.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.433-0.765

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.041 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.543 mark. He has a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he is breaking par 17.31% of the time.
    • Lawrence's average Driving Distance this season is 293.2 yards.
    • He has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 211th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

