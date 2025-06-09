Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa looks on following his tee shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Lawrence's previous appearance in this major championship resulted in a missed cut.
Lawrence's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence's best finish was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -0.765 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.041
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.543
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.498
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.434
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.433
|-0.765
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.041 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence has sported a -0.543 mark. He has a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he is breaking par 17.31% of the time.
- Lawrence's average Driving Distance this season is 293.2 yards.
- He has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 211th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the U.S. Open.
