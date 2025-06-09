PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Richard Bland betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Bland of England hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Senior PGA Championship 2025 at Congressional Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Richard Bland returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Bland will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Bland at the U.S. Open.

    Bland's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4370-72-72-74+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Bland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Bland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3770-69-76-70+1--

    Bland's recent performances

    • Bland's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished T37 with a score of 1-over.
    • Bland has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bland has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.365-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.6000.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0180.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.007-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2100.177

    Bland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.600 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Bland has recorded a -0.365 mark this season. His average Driving Distance stands at 280.9 yards.
    • On the greens, Bland has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round.
    • Bland has recorded a Greens in Regulation of 59.72% this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67%, while he has broken par 15.28% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bland as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

