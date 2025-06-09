Richard Bland betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Richard Bland of England hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Senior PGA Championship 2025 at Congressional Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Richard Bland returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Bland will be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major championship.
Bland's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T43
|70-72-72-74
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Bland's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|70-69-76-70
|+1
|--
Bland's recent performances
- Bland's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished T37 with a score of 1-over.
- Bland has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bland has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.365
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.600
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.018
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.007
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.210
|0.177
Bland's advanced stats and rankings
- Bland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.600 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Bland has recorded a -0.365 mark this season. His average Driving Distance stands at 280.9 yards.
- On the greens, Bland has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round.
- Bland has recorded a Greens in Regulation of 59.72% this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67%, while he has broken par 15.28% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bland as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.