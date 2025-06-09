PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: U.S. Open

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. He'll be looking to improve on his past performance at this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the U.S. Open.

    Olesen's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC75-76+11

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 1.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2690.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3500.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1220.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2670.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0081.213

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.350 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.91 percent of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

