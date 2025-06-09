Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: U.S. Open
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. He'll be looking to improve on his past performance at this prestigious major championship.
Olesen's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|75-76
|+11
At the U.S. Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 1.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.269
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.350
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.122
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.267
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.008
|1.213
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.350 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.91 percent of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 238 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.