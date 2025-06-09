PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium and caddie Lee Warne prepares to play a shot from the third teeduring the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Thomas Detry of Belgium and caddie Lee Warne prepares to play a shot from the third teeduring the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 14th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Detry at the U.S. Open.

    Detry's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1469-67-76-70+2
    2021T4971-72-73-81+17

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top-20 once over his past 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.202-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.104-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0190.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3780.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4950.261

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.104 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the U.S. Open.

