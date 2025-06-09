Thomas Detry betting profile: U.S. Open
Thomas Detry of Belgium and caddie Lee Warne prepares to play a shot from the third teeduring the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 14th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Detry's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|2021
|T49
|71-72-73-81
|+17
At the U.S. Open
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top-20 once over his past 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.202
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.104
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.019
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.378
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.495
|0.261
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.104 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the U.S. Open.
