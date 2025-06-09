Taylor Pendrith betting profile: U.S. Open
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario.
Taylor Pendrith will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. Pendrith finished tied for 16th in last year's U.S. Open, shooting 3-over par for the tournament.
Pendrith's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2021
|T23
|71-74-75-70
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 3-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.648
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.375
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.147
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.229
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.646
|0.775
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.648 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.375 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 915 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the U.S. Open.
