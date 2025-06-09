PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. Pendrith finished tied for 16th in last year's U.S. Open, shooting 3-over par for the tournament.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the U.S. Open.

    Pendrith's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1671-70-70-72+3
    2023MC72-73+5
    2021T2371-74-75-70+10

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 3-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3869-70-73-75-122.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6480.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3750.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1470.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.229-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6460.775

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.648 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.375 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 915 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW