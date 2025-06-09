Taylor Pendrith betting profile: U.S. Open

Pendrith has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.