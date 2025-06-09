PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ben Griffin plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Griffin's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup Regular Season points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2160.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3350.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1560.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1980.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9051.848

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin ranks 18th on TOUR with an Average Strokes Gained: Total of 0.905 this season.
    • His Driving Distance average of 303.6 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • Griffin's Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.75% places him 30th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Griffin has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, ranking 116th on TOUR.
    • He ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,903 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Frederic LaCroix betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Trevor Gutschewski betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW