Ben Griffin betting profile: U.S. Open

Ben Griffin plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ben Griffin competes in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Griffin's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup Regular Season points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.216
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.335
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.156
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.198
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.905
|1.848
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin ranks 18th on TOUR with an Average Strokes Gained: Total of 0.905 this season.
- His Driving Distance average of 303.6 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- Griffin's Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.75% places him 30th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, ranking 116th on TOUR.
- He ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,903 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the U.S. Open.
