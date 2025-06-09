PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the U.S. Open.

    Kanaya's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-74+10
    2021MC72-75+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1890.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.534-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1950.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2700.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1210.338

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has sported a -0.534 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

