Takumi Kanaya betting profile: U.S. Open

Kanaya has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Kanaya has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.