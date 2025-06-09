Takumi Kanaya betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances in this major championship.
Kanaya's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|2021
|MC
|72-75
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.189
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.534
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.195
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.270
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.121
|0.338
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has sported a -0.534 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.07% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.