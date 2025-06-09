Sungjae Im betting profile: U.S. Open
Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Im looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Im's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|22
|70-75-73-71
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Im's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 22nd at 9-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55.000
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.429
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.865
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.557
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.291
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.412
|0.443
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.865 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.47.
- Im ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,112 points, and he ranks tenth by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the U.S. Open.
