2H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Im looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Im at the U.S. Open.

    Im's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-76+10
    2023MC71-75+6
    2022MC72-72+4
    20212270-75-73-71+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 22nd at 9-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1976-67-74-70-155.000

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4290.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.865-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5570.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.2910.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4120.443

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.865 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.47.
    • Im ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,112 points, and he ranks tenth by breaking par 24.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

