2H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. The tournament is set to take place June 12-15 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the U.S. Open.

    Jaeger's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2170-70-73-72+5
    2021T3471-70-79-73+13

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-69-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.263-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3070.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2200.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3120.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5760.047

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.307 (43rd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.44% ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.220 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
    • Jaeger ranks 29th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par on 23.70% of his holes played this season.
    • He has accumulated 700 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

