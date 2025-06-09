Stephan Jaeger betting profile: U.S. Open
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. The tournament is set to take place June 12-15 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Jaeger's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|2021
|T34
|71-70-79-73
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.263
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.307
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.220
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.312
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.576
|0.047
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.307 (43rd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.44% ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger sports a 0.220 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
- Jaeger ranks 29th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par on 23.70% of his holes played this season.
- He has accumulated 700 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the U.S. Open.
