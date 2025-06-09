Stephan Jaeger betting profile: U.S. Open

Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.