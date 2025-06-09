PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

    Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3271-72-74-70+7
    2023T3967-72-71-74+4
    2022MC76-69+5
    2021MC72-77+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT868-64-66-74-12175.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3871-70-78-68-122.500

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3080.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1950.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3790.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0640.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8171.239

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.195 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Kim has delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim has a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 115th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
    • Kim has accumulated 784 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

