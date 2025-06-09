Si Woo Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|2023
|T39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|2021
|MC
|72-77
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|22.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.308
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.195
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.379
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.064
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.817
|1.239
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.308 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.195 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Kim has delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim has a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 115th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03.
- Kim has accumulated 784 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
