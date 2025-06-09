PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025. Lowry looks to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the U.S. Open.

    Lowry's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1974-71-70-69+4
    2023T2072-70-68-71+1
    2022MC72-72+4
    2021T4376-70-77-72+15

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-67-70-70-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-71-74-67-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard769-67-76-70-6225.000

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.172-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0201.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2710.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.021-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4431.150

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.020 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.06% ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
    • Lowry has accumulated 1,404 FedExCup regular season points so far this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.54% ranks 15th on TOUR, while he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW