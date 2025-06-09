Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025. Lowry looks to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.
Lowry's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|2023
|T20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|T43
|76-70-77-72
|+15
At the U.S. Open
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|225.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 1.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.172
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.020
|1.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.271
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.021
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.443
|1.150
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.020 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.06% ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- Lowry has accumulated 1,404 FedExCup regular season points so far this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.54% ranks 15th on TOUR, while he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the U.S. Open.
