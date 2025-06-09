Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open

Lowry's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.020 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.06% ranks 36th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.

Lowry has accumulated 1,404 FedExCup regular season points so far this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.