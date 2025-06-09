PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Straka at the U.S. Open.

    Straka's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5670-72-78-72+12
    2023MC70-74+4
    2022MC77-72+9

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT577-66-69-69-7287.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-67-67-70-1358.714

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 1.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2950.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.0060.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.140-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4270.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.5881.510

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.006 ranks third on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.40% is the best on TOUR.
    • Straka ranks second in Par Breakers at 26.95% and sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.86%.
    • He is currently third in FedExCup regular season points with 2,479 points.
    • Straka's average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

