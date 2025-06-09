Sepp Straka betting profile: U.S. Open
Sepp Straka of Austria plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.
Straka's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|2023
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|77-72
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|58.714
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 1.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.295
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.006
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.140
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.427
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.588
|1.510
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.006 ranks third on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.40% is the best on TOUR.
- Straka ranks second in Par Breakers at 26.95% and sixth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.86%.
- He is currently third in FedExCup regular season points with 2,479 points.
- Straka's average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the U.S. Open.
