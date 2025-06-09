PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Evan Beck betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Evan Beck of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)



    Evan Beck will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. This marks Beck's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Beck at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Beck's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Beck's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-76+9--

    Beck's recent performances

    • Beck's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament with a score of 9-over.

    Beck's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Beck's advanced stats and rankings

    • Beck has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 55.56% in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 278.0 yards.
    • Beck is averaging 32.00 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 33.33% for the 2025 season.
    • Beck has a Par Breakers percentage of 13.89% in the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Beck as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

