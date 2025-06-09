Evan Beck betting profile: U.S. Open
Amateur Evan Beck of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Evan Beck will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. This marks Beck's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Beck's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Beck's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
Beck's recent performances
- Beck's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament with a score of 9-over.
Beck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Beck's advanced stats and rankings
- Beck has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 55.56% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 278.0 yards.
- Beck is averaging 32.00 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 33.33% for the 2025 season.
- Beck has a Par Breakers percentage of 13.89% in the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Beck as of the start of the U.S. Open.
