PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler plays a shot on the 16th tee box during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler plays a shot on the 16th tee box during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June Twelve to Fifteen. He'll look to improve on his third-place finish from 2023 in the 2025 edition of this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the U.S. Open.

    Scheffler's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4171-74-71-72+8
    2023367-68-68-70-7
    2022T270-67-71-67-5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 5-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1171-72-71-70-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT370-67-76-66-9337.500

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.968 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 3.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7760.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.3421.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2100.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3590.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.6873.510

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.776, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler tops the TOUR with a 1.342 mark. He ranks sixth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,501 points and ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.07%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fox wins RBC Canadian in four-hole playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bounce Back: Scheffler’s little-known superpower could win him U.S. Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    USGA announces three exemptions, completion of field for U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW