Scottie Scheffler betting profile: U.S. Open
Scottie Scheffler plays a shot on the 16th tee box during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June Twelve to Fifteen. He'll look to improve on his third-place finish from 2023 in the 2025 edition of this prestigious major championship.
Scheffler's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|2023
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|2022
|T2
|70-67-71-67
|-5
At the U.S. Open
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 5-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|337.500
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.968 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 3.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.776
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.342
|1.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.210
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.359
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.687
|3.510
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.776, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler tops the TOUR with a 1.342 mark. He ranks sixth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,501 points and ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.07%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the U.S. Open.
