Scottie Scheffler betting profile: U.S. Open

Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.776, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 72nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler tops the TOUR with a 1.342 mark. He ranks sixth with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.93% of the time.