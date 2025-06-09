Scott Vincent betting profile: U.S. Open
Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Scott Vincent will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. This marks Vincent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Vincent's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Scott Vincent's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Scott Vincent.
Scott Vincent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Scott Vincent's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent performance data is available for Scott Vincent in his last five starts or for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vincent as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.