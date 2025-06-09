Sam Burns betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Sam Burns of the United States prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Sam Burns will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Burns finished tied for ninth in this tournament last year, shooting even par.
Burns' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|2023
|T32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|2022
|T27
|71-67-71-76
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of even par.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.100
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.337
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|0.016
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.056
|1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.836
|1.773
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.337 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns is delivering a 1.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 957 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.