Sam Burns betting profile: U.S. Open

Sam Burns of the United States prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario.

    Sam Burns will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Burns finished tied for ninth in this tournament last year, shooting even par.

    Latest odds for Burns at the U.S. Open.

    Burns' recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T973-67-73-67E
    2023T3269-70-71-73+3
    2022T2771-67-71-76+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of even par.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1000.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.3370.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.0160.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.0561.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8361.773

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.337 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns is delivering a 1.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 957 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

