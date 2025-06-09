PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sam Bairstow betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Bairstow of England looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)



    Sam Bairstow returns to the U.S. Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Bairstow at the U.S. Open.

    Bairstow's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC84-67+11

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Bairstow's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Bairstow's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14ISCO ChampionshipT669-67-62-70-20--
    June 16U.S. OpenMC84-67+11--

    Bairstow's recent performances

    • Bairstow has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Bairstow has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bairstow has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bairstow's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.292

    Bairstow's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bairstow has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bairstow has posted an average of 0.058 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Bairstow has struggled with an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Bairstow has shown strength with an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five events.
    • Overall, Bairstow has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bairstow as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

