Sam Bairstow betting profile: U.S. Open
Sam Bairstow of England looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Sam Bairstow returns to the U.S. Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Bairstow's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|84-67
|+11
At the U.S. Open
- In Bairstow's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bairstow's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-67-62-70
|-20
|--
|June 16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|84-67
|+11
|--
Bairstow's recent performances
- Bairstow has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bairstow has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bairstow has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bairstow's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.292
Bairstow's advanced stats and rankings
- Bairstow has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bairstow has posted an average of 0.058 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Bairstow has struggled with an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Bairstow has shown strength with an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five events.
- Overall, Bairstow has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bairstow as of the start of the U.S. Open.
