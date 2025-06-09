Sam Bairstow betting profile: U.S. Open

Bairstow has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bairstow has posted an average of 0.058 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Bairstow has struggled with an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Bairstow has shown strength with an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five events.