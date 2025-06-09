Ryan Gerard betting profile: U.S. Open
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Gerard looks to improve upon his previous performance at this major championship.
Gerard's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|69-70-76-73
|+8
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.195
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.437
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.097
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.135
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.864
|0.459
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.437 (28th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.195 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with an average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards.
- On the greens, Gerard is delivering a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
- Gerard ranks 32nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 819 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
