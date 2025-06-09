PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Gerard looks to improve upon his previous performance at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the U.S. Open.

    Gerard's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5669-70-76-73+8
    2022MC74-73+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1950.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4370.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0970.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.135-0.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8640.459

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.437 (28th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.195 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with an average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards.
    • On the greens, Gerard is delivering a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30.
    • Gerard ranks 32nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 819 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

