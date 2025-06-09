PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand chips to the 18th green during the second playoff hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)



    Ryan Fox will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Fox looks to improve on his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th.

    Latest odds for Fox at the U.S. Open.

    Fox's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5673-72-76-71+12
    2023T4368-74-69-74+5
    2022MC74-71+5
    2021MC74-85+19

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 43rd at 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4768-74-74-69+18.500

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 1.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1070.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5210.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1000.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1610.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8901.571

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.107 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.521 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 1,010 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

