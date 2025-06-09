Ryan Fox betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox of New Zealand chips to the 18th green during the second playoff hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Fox looks to improve on his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th.
Fox's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|2023
|T43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2021
|MC
|74-85
|+19
At the U.S. Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 43rd at 5-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|8.500
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 1.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.107
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.521
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.100
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.161
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.890
|1.571
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.107 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.521 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 1,010 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.