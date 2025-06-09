Cam Young betting profile: U.S. Open

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.499 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.