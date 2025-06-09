Cam Young betting profile: U.S. Open
Cameron Young of the United States reacts to a chip on the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Cam Young will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. Young looks to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship as he competes against the world's best golfers.
Young's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|2023
|T32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 14-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-70-74-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.256
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.499
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.045
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.434
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.146
|0.842
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.499 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 643 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 48th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the U.S. Open.
