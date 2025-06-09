PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Cam Young betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States reacts to a chip on the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Cam Young will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. Young looks to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship as he competes against the world's best golfers.

    Latest odds for Young at the U.S. Open.

    Young's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6773-72-75-74+14
    2023T3272-70-68-73+3
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-70-74-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6170-70-81-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2560.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.499-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.0450.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4340.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1460.842

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.499 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 643 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 48th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

