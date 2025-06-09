PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. The tournament promises fierce competition as players vie for the prestigious title.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the U.S. Open.

    McCarty's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-73+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1673-70-68-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-69-75-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4869-68-70-70-77.750

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0900.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.1870.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0500.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3780.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3301.102

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.187 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the U.S. Open.

