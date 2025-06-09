Matt McCarty betting profile: U.S. Open

McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

McCarty has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.