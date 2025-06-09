Matt McCarty betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty of United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. The tournament promises fierce competition as players vie for the prestigious title.
McCarty's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|7.750
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.090
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.187
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.050
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.378
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.330
|1.102
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.187 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.