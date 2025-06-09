Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: U.S. Open
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 in the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in this major championship in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|13.875
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.068
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.032
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.030
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.617
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.551
|-0.325
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman ranks eighth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.617.
- His Putts Per Round average of 28.22 ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 961 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 28th in the standings.
- He is breaking par on 22.11% of his holes this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR.
- Bridgeman's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 62.56%, ranking him 155th in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.