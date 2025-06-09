Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: U.S. Open

Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.