3H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 in the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in this major championship in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5069-69-76-75+113.875

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.068-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0320.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.030-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6170.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.551-0.325

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman ranks eighth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.617.
    • His Putts Per Round average of 28.22 ranks 25th on TOUR this season.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 961 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 28th in the standings.
    • He is breaking par on 22.11% of his holes this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • Bridgeman's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 62.56%, ranking him 155th in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

