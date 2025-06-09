PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, taking place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The young talent will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the U.S. Open.

    Bhatia's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1668-71-73-71+3

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.005-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4940.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.272-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5020.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7290.564

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.494 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 25.22% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 33rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

