Akshay Bhatia betting profile: U.S. Open
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, taking place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The young talent will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious major championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.005
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.494
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.272
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.502
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.729
|0.564
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.494 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 25.22% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 33rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.