Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. McIlroy looks to improve on his runner-up finish from last year's tournament as he seeks his second U.S. Open title.
McIlroy's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|2023
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|2022
|T5
|67-69-73-69
|-2
|2021
|T8
|67-76-68-75
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 5-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.675
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.155
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.142
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.512
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.485
|-0.102
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sports a 0.155 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
- McIlroy has accumulated 2,666 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
