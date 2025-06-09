PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. McIlroy looks to improve on his runner-up finish from last year's tournament as he seeks his second U.S. Open title.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the U.S. Open.

    McIlroy's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024265-72-69-69-5
    2023265-67-69-70-9
    2022T567-69-73-69-2
    2021T867-76-68-75+6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament172-66-66-73-11750.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship167-68-73-68-12750.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1570-70-73-72-380.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-67-74-72-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700.000

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.6750.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.155-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.142-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5120.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.485-0.102

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sports a 0.155 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
    • McIlroy has accumulated 2,666 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW