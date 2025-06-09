Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open

McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sports a 0.155 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 24.51% of the time.