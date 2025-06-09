Matthew Jordan betting profile: U.S. Open
Matthew Jordan of England reacts following his tee shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Matthew Jordan is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks Jordan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Jordan's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Matthew Jordan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T10
|71-71-71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|67-65-68-70
|-10
|--
Matthew Jordan's recent performances
- Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of even par.
- Jordan has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jordan has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthew Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.148
Matthew Jordan's advanced stats and rankings
- Jordan has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 77.78% for the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 294.9 yards in 2025.
- Jordan's Putts Per Round average is 29.75 for the current season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% in 2025.
- Jordan's Par Breakers percentage is 22.22% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
