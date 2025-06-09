PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthew Jordan betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Jordan of England reacts following his tee shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Matthew Jordan of England reacts following his tee shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Matthew Jordan is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks Jordan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Jordan at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Jordan's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Matthew Jordan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-11--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1071-71-71-71E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT2667-65-68-70-10--

    Matthew Jordan's recent performances

    • Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of even par.
    • Jordan has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jordan has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matthew Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.148

    Matthew Jordan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jordan has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 77.78% for the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 294.9 yards in 2025.
    • Jordan's Putts Per Round average is 29.75 for the current season.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% in 2025.
    • Jordan's Par Breakers percentage is 22.22% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Lance Simpson betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Frederic LaCroix betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW