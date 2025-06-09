Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open

MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.