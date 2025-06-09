PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the U.S. Open.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-76+6
    2021T5674-72-76-79+21

    At the U.S. Open

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 56th at 21-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-71-68-71-4115.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4250.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4520.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.066-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0400.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7700.883

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.425 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.452 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 696 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

