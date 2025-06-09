Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|2021
|T56
|74-72-76-79
|+21
At the U.S. Open
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 56th at 21-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.425
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.452
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.066
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.040
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.770
|0.883
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.425 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.452 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 696 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the U.S. Open.
