Riley Lewis betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Riley Lewis of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Riley Lewis will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Lewis's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Lewis's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Lewis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T76
|70-69-72-76
|+3
|--
Lewis's recent performances
- Lewis's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 76th with a score of 3-over.
- Lewis has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lewis has averaged -1.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lewis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.555
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.738
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.065
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.126
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.232
|-1.116
Lewis's advanced stats and rankings
- Lewis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.555 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lewis has sported a -1.738 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lewis has delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lewis as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.