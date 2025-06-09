PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Riki Kawamoto betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Riki Kawamoto of Japan hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Riki Kawamoto of Japan hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Riki Kawamoto returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. His previous appearance at this prestigious event resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Kawamoto at the U.S. Open.

    Kawamoto's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-82+19

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Kawamoto's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 19-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kawamoto's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC77-82+19--

    Kawamoto's recent performances

    • Kawamoto's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open with a score of 19-over.
    • He has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kawamoto has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kawamoto's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.139

    Kawamoto's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kawamoto has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over the last five starts is -0.811.
    • Around the green, Kawamoto has posted an average of -0.877 Strokes Gained in his recent five tournaments.
    • On the greens, he has averaged -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Kawamoto's overall performance, measured by Strokes Gained: Total, averages -2.139 over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kawamoto as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

