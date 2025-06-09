Riki Kawamoto betting profile: U.S. Open

Kawamoto has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over the last five starts is -0.811.

Around the green, Kawamoto has posted an average of -0.877 Strokes Gained in his recent five tournaments.

On the greens, he has averaged -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.