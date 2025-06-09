Riki Kawamoto betting profile: U.S. Open
Riki Kawamoto of Japan hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Riki Kawamoto returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. His previous appearance at this prestigious event resulted in a missed cut.
Kawamoto's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-82
|+19
At the U.S. Open
- In Kawamoto's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 19-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kawamoto's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-82
|+19
|--
Kawamoto's recent performances
- Kawamoto's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open with a score of 19-over.
- He has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kawamoto has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kawamoto's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.139
Kawamoto's advanced stats and rankings
- Kawamoto has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over the last five starts is -0.811.
- Around the green, Kawamoto has posted an average of -0.877 Strokes Gained in his recent five tournaments.
- On the greens, he has averaged -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
- Kawamoto's overall performance, measured by Strokes Gained: Total, averages -2.139 over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kawamoto as of the start of the U.S. Open.
