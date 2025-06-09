Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: U.S. Open
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, taking place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks an exciting opportunity for Neergaard-Petersen to test his skills against the world's best on one of golf's most challenging stages.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.804
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.184
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.148
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.132
|0.679
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.804 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Neergaard-Petersen is sporting a 1.184 mark this season. He has a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a -1.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
- Neergaard-Petersen's Driving Distance average is 299.4 yards this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.67% and breaks par 26.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the U.S. Open.
