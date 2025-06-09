PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: U.S. Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, taking place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks an exciting opportunity for Neergaard-Petersen to test his skills against the world's best on one of golf's most challenging stages.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-72-72-68-3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open264-65-73-63-23--

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8040.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.1840.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2920.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.148-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.1320.679

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.804 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Neergaard-Petersen is sporting a 1.184 mark this season. He has a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a -1.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
    • Neergaard-Petersen's Driving Distance average is 299.4 yards this season.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.67% and breaks par 26.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

