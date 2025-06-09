PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: U.S. Open

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the U.S. Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC77-77+14

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3266-67-70-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-70-69-917.000

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2310.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.242-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0320.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.261-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.2400.199

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.242 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Sponsored by CDW