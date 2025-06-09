Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: U.S. Open
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this major championship.
Højgaard's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|77-77
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.231
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.242
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.032
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.261
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.240
|0.199
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.242 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
