Philip Barbaree betting profile: U.S. Open
Philip Barbaree is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, taking place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Barbaree's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Barbaree's recent performances
Barbaree's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.684
Barbaree's advanced stats and rankings
- Barbaree has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.449 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Barbaree has averaged -1.628 in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Barbaree has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five events.
- On the greens, Barbaree has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Barbaree has averaged -3.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Barbaree as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.