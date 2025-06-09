PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Philip Barbaree betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Philip Barbaree is set to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, taking place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Barbaree at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Barbaree's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Barbaree's recent performances

    • Barbaree has an average of -1.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.628 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Barbaree has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Barbaree has averaged -3.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Barbaree's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.684

    Barbaree's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barbaree as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

