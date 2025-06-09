Phil Mickelson betting profile: U.S. Open
Phil Mickelson of the United States hits an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, looking to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.
Mickelson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-76
|+15
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|2021
|MC
|79-74
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Mickelson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 15-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Mickelson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T60
|73-74-72-76
|+11
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-76
|+15
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T43
|73-75-74-74
|+8
|--
Mickelson's recent performances
- Mickelson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 8-over.
- Mickelson has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mickelson has averaged -1.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.383
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.098
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.649
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.782
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.913
|-1.525
Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings
- Mickelson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.383 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mickelson sports a -0.098 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate stands at 54.17%.
- On the greens, Mickelson has delivered a -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Mickelson's Bogey Avoidance rate for the season is 30.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.