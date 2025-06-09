PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Phil Mickelson betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Phil Mickelson of the United States hits an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Phil Mickelson returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, looking to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Mickelson at the U.S. Open.

    Mickelson's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-76+15
    2023MC69-74+3
    2022MC78-73+11
    2021MC79-74+13

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Mickelson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Mickelson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-74+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT6073-74-72-76+11--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC79-76+15--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4373-75-74-74+8--

    Mickelson's recent performances

    • Mickelson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 8-over.
    • Mickelson has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mickelson has averaged -1.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.383-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.098-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.649-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.782-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.913-1.525

    Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mickelson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.383 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mickelson sports a -0.098 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate stands at 54.17%.
    • On the greens, Mickelson has delivered a -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Mickelson's Bogey Avoidance rate for the season is 30.56%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

