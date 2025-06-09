Patrick Reed betting profile: U.S. Open
Patrick Reed of the United States hits an approach shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Reed will look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.
Reed's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|72-69-78-69
|+8
|2022
|T49
|70-71-75-74
|+10
|2021
|T13
|66-70-77-74
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Reed's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Reed's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Reed's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T53
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|--
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Reed has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reed has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.141
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.339
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.517
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.907
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.413
|0.074
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
- Reed has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.339 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Reed has recorded a -1.141 mark this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 290.8 yards.
- On the greens, Reed has delivered a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.17 Putts Per Round.
- Reed has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% this season, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 18.52% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the U.S. Open.
