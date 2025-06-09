Patrick Cantlay betting profile: U.S. Open
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the U.S. Open with a strong track record, having finished tied for third in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to improve on his recent performances.
Cantlay's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|2023
|T14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|2022
|T14
|72-71-70-69
|+2
|2021
|T43
|70-76-76-73
|+15
At the U.S. Open
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24.214
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.307
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.628
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.025
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.165
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.124
|0.788
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay ranks ninth on TOUR with 1.124 Strokes Gained: Total this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.628 ranks tenth on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.53% ranks third.
- Cantlay's average Driving Distance is 302.6 yards, ranking 76th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cantlay has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.165, ranking 61st on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.98 ranks 125th.
- Cantlay ranks 14th in Par Breakers at 24.40% and 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.61%.
- He has accumulated 1,136 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the U.S. Open.
