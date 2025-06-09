PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the U.S. Open with a strong track record, having finished tied for third in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to improve on his recent performances.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the U.S. Open.

    Cantlay's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T365-71-70-70-4
    2023T1471-71-67-69-2
    2022T1472-71-70-69+2
    2021T4370-76-76-73+15

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT574-70-68-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-70-73-70-924.214

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3070.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6280.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.025-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1650.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1240.788

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay ranks ninth on TOUR with 1.124 Strokes Gained: Total this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.628 ranks tenth on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.53% ranks third.
    • Cantlay's average Driving Distance is 302.6 yards, ranking 76th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.165, ranking 61st on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.98 ranks 125th.
    • Cantlay ranks 14th in Par Breakers at 24.40% and 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.61%.
    • He has accumulated 1,136 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

